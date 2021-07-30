Due to drought conditions in the area, Orwell Dam, located roughly 11 miles southwest of Fergus Falls reported on Monday that for the first time in many years they were forced recently to close their main gate.
Essentially, what this means is that the water level entering the dam is too low, so operators at the facility went into a mode known as low-flow release. In this mode, the goal is to be at least at 80 feet per cubic foot.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public affair specialist Patrick Moes says, “By shutting the main gate we have a little more capacity to refine the discharge, it’s essentially running through a tube.“
Crews were working to stabilize the flow Wednesday afternoon.
“At the end of the day, there’s essentially no significant change to the outflow, or water levels, it’s just a matter where the water is coming from or being released,” said Moes.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website for Orwell Dam and lake, Orwell Lake is located 6 miles southwest of Fergus Falls, in Otter Tail County. The recreation area offers two day-use areas. Just adjacent to the recreation area is a wildlife sanctuary, maintained by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
There are two boat accesses to the lake. The south primitive access is exclusive to duck or flat-bottom boats. The north access, equipped with concrete planks, is for larger boats. The lake is limited to boats with motors of 10 horsepower or less.
So far, no restrictions at the visitor areas have been announced. The dam had its last routine inspection in November of 2020.
Owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the dam was built in 1953, and stands at a height of 60 feet, with a total length of 1,344 feet at its crest. The dam and recreational areas are managed by the St. Paul district.
