The Detroit Lakes police and fire departments, along with assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and other area fire departments, were dispatched to an active fire at 1265 Loring Avenue on Saturday at 10:26 a.m. in Detroit Lakes. Fire damage was contained to the specific unit involved, however smoke damage was prevalent in other portions of the building.
Detroit Lakes police say emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters from the Detroit Lakes Fire Department extinguished the fire. Firefighters discovered the remains of one victim at the fire scene.
That victim has now been identified as Kari Bishop, 61, of Detroit Lakes.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.
No other information is being released at this time. An autopsy on the victim was ordered and will be conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Other area agencies that provided assistance included the Audubon Fire Department, Frazee Fire Department, St. Mary’s/Essentia EMS, Perham EMS, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Sanford Lifeflight and Salvation Army.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone