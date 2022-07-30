With donations declining throughout Minnesota communities due to a variety of factors this summer season, the Red Cross is urging able donors to seek out local blood donation opportunities taking place throughout the state.
The American Red Cross was founded in 1881, with the mission to serve people in need.
The Red Cross gained its first congressional charter in 1900, and has since maintained a unique relationship with the federal government; the organization exists as a nonprofit and tax-exempt entity however is also legally considered as a federal instrumentality.
This classification carries with it the responsibilities of fulfilling provisions of the Geneva Conventions, providing family communications and support for U.S. military personnel and maintaining systems and networks pertaining to international and domestic disaster relief.
Carrie Carlson-Guest is a regional communications director for the American Cross in the Minnesota and Dakotas region and describes recent challenges regarding blood supply in the area: “We’ve seen a decline in donations of about 20% in the recent weeks.”
The Red Cross needs about 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations each day to meet the needs of patients in hospitals; Carlson-Guest explains that a busy summer vacation season brings with it new challenges in meeting donation goals, “A lot our blood drives are with schools which are currently not in session. People that may be regular donors are also taking much-needed vacations which also can contribute to lapses in appointments and fewer donations in general.”
The Red Cross, once again, is encouraging people to look at their schedules and the upcoming drives upcoming and donate.
There is a three day drive coming up in September with the Fergus Falls YMCA with numerous openings people can sign up for.
Red Cross efforts account for approximately 40% of the nation’s donated blood supply, however there are many other organizations and independent entities through which to donate blood and plasma.
Donations come in through various community organizations or programs sponsored through hospitals such as the Mayo Clinic, who Red Cross works in partnership with. Despite Mayo having their own blood drive initiatives, Red Cross can also support them and augment blood supplies depending on the situation.
“One of benefits of having a nationwide network like we do is that we’re able to move the right kind of blood where it’s needed, when it’s needed,” Carlson-Guest says.
More information about area blood drives through the American Red Cross can be found here: redcross.org.
