The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners approved a modification to the property tax rebate program for single and two-family homes that are being newly built during their meeting Tuesday, April 7.
The modification allows construction to begin prior to formal approval by the county board and will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2020.
According to the county’s website the program’s goal “is to open up lower value, existing home stock to new home buyers as well as increase the tax base through a rebate of property taxes on newly constructed homes.”
Applicants must apply before starting construction for administrative review and if approved tax abatement per property will be $5,000 for up to five years. Applications can be obtained at the Otter Tail County website by typing “Big Build” in the search bar located in the middle of the page.
Applications can also be obtained by calling the Community Development Agency (CDA) office at 218-998-8050.
Final approval for all property tax abatements related to newly built homes is decided by the county board on the recommendation of the CDA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.