The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners have changed the location and time of their March 17th, 2020 meeting. An updated agenda has been posted to the Otter Tail County website. The meeting changes are due to emergency circumstances for preparing and responding to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
Otter Tail County is following Minnesota Department of Health’s strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19.
