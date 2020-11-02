Cyndi Abbott

Erhard resident, Cyndi Abbott is a familiar face at the Otter Tail County Motor Vehicle Department, as she has worked there for nearly a quarter of a century. Working through many changes over the years, Abbott is dedicated to getting the public everything they need in accordance with state standards.

Q: How long have you been in the job?

A: 27 years with the county with 24 years in Motor Vehicle

Q: What are your job duties?

A: Making sure the office is compliant with the state and county policies, maintaining the daily transactions of Motor Vehicle, Drivers License, and DNR. Keeping track of plate/sticker inventory for the state plus the county fees to be disbursed for the month. Making daily deposits to the state. Keeping track of employee’s time off.

Q: What is your daily routine?

A: I arrive early to make sure everything is ready to go for when the doors open to the public. I check emails/updates from the state and county, this determines how my day will play out. I make sure everyone balances at the end of the day.

Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?

A: The constant changes with the state, the MNLARS computer system was integrated in 2017 and now we will be upgrading to a high-tech system named MNDRIVE on Nov. 16.

Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?

A: I enjoy working with the public and making sure customers leave with the correct items per the state.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: I enjoy going to concerts, camping, the Underwood Rockets sporting events and trips with my family and friends.

