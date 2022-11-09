There were important county races in the 2022 midterm election.
In the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s race, the incumbent, Barry Fitzgibbons, won handily against his opponent with 18,792 or 72.82% of the vote, compared to Joey Geiszler with 7,427 or 27.01%.
The county commissioner races were a lot closer.
For Otter Tail County Commissioner District 2, Wayne Johnson (I) narrowly beat his opponent with 2,612 or 50.53% of the vote, with Jeff Gontarek receiving 2,546 or 49.26% of the vote.
Upon winning, Johnson remarked, “I am humbled and honored to be re-elected Otter Tail County Commissioner for District 2. I will continue to work hard for the people of District 2 and all of Otter Tail County. My door is always open, and my phone is always on. Thank you to Mr. Gontarek and the rest of the people who ran for County Commission, it is awesome to have people interested in serving this great county!” said Johnson."
Gontarek did not provide a comment.
For County Commissioner District 3, it was a landslide victory for Kurt A. Mortenson (I) with 4,088 or 70.39% of the vote, compared to Bradley Sunde with 1,707 or 29.39% of the vote.
Mortenson said he was honored to be re-elected, “I am again honored and humbled to be re-elected Otter Tail County Commissioner for District 3. I will continue to work hard for the citizens of District 3 to be worthy of their continued trust. Thank you to Bradley Sunde for an ambitious and spirited campaign. I wish him all the best,” stated Mortenson.
Sunde said it had been an adventure, “I am so deeply honored for every person who voted for me in my quest for change in the OTC board. This has been the most interesting few months of meeting you and hearing your passion. Let us all continue to push for true representative government and government accountability. Thank you for your support,” said Sunde.
For County Commissioner District 4, Robert “Bob” Lahman narrowly won with 2,574 or 51.42% of the vote compared to Betty Murphy (I) with 2,419 or 48.32% of the vote for that district.
Lahman thanked voters, “I want to thank all my supporters. The voters have made their choice and I respect that. Thanks to all who participated in the process,” stated Lahman.
Murphy did not provide a comment to Daily Journal Media.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone