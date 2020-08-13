The Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers (AMEM) announced Patrick Waletzko, Otter Tail County Emergency Management director, has been named the 2020 Joe Strub award recipient.
The “Joe Strub Weather Preparedness Award” is given in memory of Joseph Strub, a longtime National Weather Service (NWS) staffer, for outstanding work in various types of weather-related programs and projects, as determined by the meteorologist in charge of the Twin Cities forecast station.
Greg Gust, warning coordination meteorologist, National Association of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), states, “Patrick Waletzko has been a strong candidate for quite a while. We consider Patrick an anchor for us among our west-central counties.”
Waletzko has spearheaded many weather-related initiatives mentioned in his nomination. He has hosted annual county Emergency Management summits each of the past few years involving a partner showcase featuring the NWS. Waletzko has hosted spring flood and summer severe weather planning meetings with the countywide Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee. Last summer the NWS partnered in a county program to better alert public campgrounds and private youth camps in Otter Tail County about the hazards of summer severe weather. Informational magnets and postcards were distributed along with staff training methods to better receive warnings and in turn help to alert the more transient populations.
“We don’t always see the day-to-day work of our employees because it is not on the front stage all of the time. But they are performing their duties for our county and in a larger arena,” said board of commissioners chair, Lee Rogness. “This is proof that their contributions do not go unnoticed. It exemplifies the quality of staff and administration the county has. It goes without saying that we are delighted and extremely proud of him.”
The Association of Minnesota Emergency Managers (AMEM) comprises over 460 county, city and other emergency response and planners throughout Minnesota. AMEM “is a network of professional emergency managers dedicated to advocating and advancing effective emergency management capabilities and practices statewide.” The honor would have been awarded during the 2020 AMEM conference in September if not for cancellation due to the public health crisis.
Otter Tail County and AMEM are pleased to congratulate Patrick Waletzko as the 2020 Joe Strub Award Recipient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.