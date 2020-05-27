Public safety officials in Otter Tail County announced Wednesday that Smart911 is now available to all individuals. Smart911 is a free service that allows residents and travelers to sign up for notifications sent from state and local public safety authorities and will provide timely and actionable emergency alerts during hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies in real time. Alerts are available via mobile or landline telephone, text or email message.
“Our move to Smart911 greatly expands on the weather alert and emergency notification options we had with CodeRED,” said Patrick Waletzko, Otter Tail County emergency management director. “It also allows us to take the next step – integrating emergency alerting with 911 services.”
During the registration process, Smart911 allows individuals to create a safety profile for their household that includes any information they will want 911 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency, such as medical conditions, emergency contacts and vehicle and pet information. When a Smart911 user makes an emergency call to 911, their safety profile automatically displays to the 911 call taker.
“The benefits of this information on a 911 call will be immeasurable,” said Barry Fitzgibbons, Otter Tail County Sheriff. “When you call 911 it is often the worst of a person’s life, and the safety profile will enable us to know exactly where we are going and who we are looking for in a house fire or at the scene of a vehicle accident. It can even ‘speak’ for you when you might be unable.”
Smart911 is available for registration now on the Otter Tail County website, at www.smart911.com, or through the Smart911 mobile application. The CodeRED notification system will be phased out and Smart911 will be used as the county’s emergency notification system beginning July 1, 2020.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to call Otter Tail County Emergency Management for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.