Otter Tail County Highway Department has received honorable mention in the 2021 national competition "Build a Better Mousetrap."
The Otter Tail County Highway Maintenance Department and employee Jonathon Bratvold are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and earned an honorable mention Innovative Project Award for the “Sticky Stomp” which “simplifies the installation of chip seal markers on roadways.”
Public information officer Shannon Terry said the tool allows one person to drive the pickup truck while another person in the back installs the chip-seal markers without getting off the tailgate. The "Sticky Stomp" has doubled the speed of the installation with the same number of workers.
According to the assistant maintenance supervisor, Stephen Goerdt, the tool took about one hour to fabricate and cost less than $20 in materials.
Otter Tail County submitted the chip-seal installation tool to the Minnesota Local Technical Assistance Program and was named the 2021 state runner-up in the competition. Then the program submitted the "Sticky Stomp" to the national "Build a Better Mouse Trap” program.
"I also created the Otter Plow Cushion in 2018. I like to think outside the box, and to make simple tasks easier and more efficient," said Jon Bratvold, Otter Tail County highway maintenance worker. That device was awarded first place in 2018’s competition.
Transforming Transportation Through Innovation recognizes innovation through the Build a Better Mousetrap national competition. It highlights frontline workers who use their expertise and creativity to solve everyday problems that improve safety, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.
The mission of the the local technical assistance program and the Build a Better Mouse Trap national competition is the sharing of innovative designs with local road departments who can adapt these new tools and practices, and deliver more efficient, cost-effective services to their communities.
