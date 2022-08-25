An ongoing issue for Otter Tail County Highway Department maintenance crews is the issue of docks and other objects that are left or stored at highway right of ways in the county.
It has become such a common issue that Otter Tail County Highway Maintenance Supervisor Cristi Field says that people don’t realize that there is a right of way.
“They think the county owns to the edge of the pavement, that’s not true,” said Field.
In general terms, what is a right of way? Field says it’s the center of the road out to private property. She also says typically township roads are 33 feet, while county roads start at 33, but go up to 60 feet or more. State highways have 75 to 80 feet of right of way. The county has jurisdiction over anything placed in the right of way.
Field also said the right of way is what is referred to as a “clear zone”, which essentially means if a vehicle leaves the roadway that it has a cleared space to land in case of a breakdown or accident or crash. Otter Tail County owns the roadway and has jurisdiction over the adjacent right-of-way.
Field added that the main reason to keep the right of ways clear is because plow drivers need a place to put snow in the wintertime. Personal property is at risk because the weight of all the snow could damage docks or lifts that are left in a right of way.
Some of the big trouble spots are around area lakes.
“When you get into lakes country where there are cabins that have their docks or lifts on the other side of the roadway, if they pull them up next to the road, they can’t be doing that and it is a hazard at that point,” said Field.
Otter Tail County asks for voluntary compliance with State Statute 160.27 which makes it illegal for “the unauthorized use of public highway right of way.” Public safety is the priority.
“Any items on the right-of-way must be crash tested and approved. The highway signs have been crash-tested and have breakaway points. We ask people to remove their property from the county-owned right-of-way for public safety,” added Field.
To know for sure what your right of way is, Field advises to look for the black and white or orange triangular markers in ditches and near roadways.
Moving property in the fall before it freezes to the ground is also strongly recommended. Items in the right-of-way are in violation and at risk of being damaged by snow. The priority is to clear the roads, so they are safe for those driving on the highways.
In addition, when removing snow from driveways in the upcoming winter season, the county highway department advises property owners to not push snow into the road or pile it along the right of way, which is against the law.
Instead, someone clearing snow should work from the roadway and plow the snow toward a property.