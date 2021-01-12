The Otter Tail County Historical Society’s Coffee Klatch Local History Series begins Friday, 11 a.m. on Zoom.

The first program features Betsy Roder, Victoria McWane-Creek and Michele Anderson as they discuss their experiences as first time candidates in the recently completed elections. The trio offers unique perspectives on multiple levels. Roder ran for county commissioner, McWane-Creek was the first black woman to run for Fergus Falls City Council, while Anderson competed on a larger stage for state Senate. Join the Historical Society for this fascinating discussion of three women who took the plunge into murky political waters.

