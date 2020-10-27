Stephanie Retzlaff is a seasoned employee of Otter Tail County, working as their human resources professional for the past 13 years, where she tackles a wide variety of challenges with respect and professionalism, no matter what the situation. Daily Journal Media visited with Retzlaff about her work with the county.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: Thirteen years.
Q: What are your job duties?
A: I am responsible for administering the human resource function for Otter Tail County, which includes the recruitment and selection of employees, managing the classification and compensation structure, and working with supervisors and employees to resolve employment-related concerns.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: In my role, every day is different! I genuinely look forward to what new opportunity or challenge will present with every phone call or email.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Human resources sometimes involves having to manage tough situations or have difficult conversations. I always strive for respect and professionalism in every situation.
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: The best part of my job truly is the people I am fortunate to work withevery day. Otter Tail County has a wonderful team of individuals working hard to provide quality services to the public and they make me hopeful for the future.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: I enjoy spending time with my family. We love to travel and are looking forward to doing more of that in the future. I can also be found at the Community Ice Arena coaching skating for youth. I keep busy with my two energetic little boys, but I wouldn’t trade that for the world!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.