The recent documentary series "Rural by Choice" highlights the many aspects of vacationing, living and working in Otter Tail County. The popular series, created by the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association (OTLCA), Kvidt Creative and WCCO radio host Cory Hepola has started to garner national attention.
Released in September, the seven-episode series has been viewed over 200,000 times on Facebook, YouTube and at the Twin Cities Film Festival. Not only have viewers familiar with Otter Tail County enjoyed the series, but viewers from around the nation may be watching after the series was included in a national media campaign that featured “Rural by Choice” on a billboard in Times Square, New York City, and gained the series 1,595 radio show airings from Seattle to Pittsburgh.
“Rural by Choice” highlights the beauty and amenities of Otter Tail County, but also explores the perceptions, true or false, surrounding rural life.
“I think 'Rural by Choice' tells unique stories that people all over Otter Tail County, the state and the country can relate to,” stated the host, Cory Hepola, in a recent release. “The episodes give people a lot to think about and shine a light on the idea that living in different places doesn’t divide us, instead it gives us an opportunity to find mutual respect.”
Otter Tail County’s Rural Rebound Initiative coordinator, Erik Osberg, explained how the series and the national recognition may benefit Otter Tail County.
“My job is to share with people what makes our county a great place to visit, live and work,” he said in the release. “Our ultimate goal is to do that so well that people move here, work here and love it here. Getting new residents helps solve the workforce shortages that we’ve been experiencing for several years. 'Rural by Choice' shares many positive stories that people can relate to and gives them a glimpse into what life in Otter Tail County is like.”
The success of the initial documentary series has led to discussions about a second season of “Rural by Choice.” If a second series is pursued, filming would begin this winter. The second season would highlight even more areas of Otter Tail County and would dive deeper into subjects like career choices and family life in a rural community.
