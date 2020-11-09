The Otter Tail County Long-Range Strategic Plan (LRSP) defines a 20-year vision for the county by establishing a long-term plan for managing growth and development decisions. The effort was initiated from the county board’s desire to understand “what do we want our communities to look like in 20 years,” and “what do we want to promote, encourage, and enhance?”
The LRSP was developed to explore answers to these questions and is the result of the 24-month planning process. This plan serves as the county’s roadmap to prioritize initiatives, improvements, resources, operations, and projects. The LRSP describes the analysis, future projections, goals and strategies that Otter Tail County has developed for how decisions will be made over the next 20 years. It will be used by the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners and county management staff as a guide for policy decisions about the physical development of the county.
The plan sets broad policies and strategies to direct the future growth and development in the areas of land use, resilience, economy, public infrastructure, natural resources, and parks and trails. A draft copy of the LRSP is available at ottertailcountymn.us/otter-tail-county-long-range-strategic-plan or at the administration department located at 520 W. Fir Ave., Fergus Falls.
“The long-range strategic plan defines a 20-year vision for the county and represents the very first long-range strategic planning document developed by Otter Tail County and its citizens that cover a broad range of topics. The plan is intended to be a ‘living’ document and will be updated as needed over time as we move through the life of the plan,” said Rick West, Otter Tail County Public Works director and project lead. “I want to thank those who participated in the development of the plan, attended the public meetings and provided their thoughts. Your input was invaluable in the plan development. I would encourage you to read through the plan and provide any comments that you may have on the final document as the county board considers its adoption.”
The public is invited to comment on the county’s intention to adopt the LRSP. The public hearing will be held Monday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center, 500 W. Fir Ave., Fergus Falls. Questions regarding the matter may be referred to Nicole Hansen, county administrator, at 218-998-8070 or Rick West at 218-998-8473.
Please note: Due to COVID-19, all interested persons are invited to participate virtually or in person by scheduling a time with the county board secretary by calling 218-998-8051. Written testimony is encouraged and must be submitted to the county administrator’s office, 520 W. Fir Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537 no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The public hearing will be available for viewing via livestream due to the public health pandemic and declared emergency in accordance with state law.
