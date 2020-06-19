Even more businesses, organizations and outdoor activities will begin to expand opening or open in Otter Tail County. As businesses began to develop their preparedness plans it became apparent that personal protective equipment (PPE) was in short supply or required large quantities to place an order.
In an effort to support these needs, Otter Tail County and Otter Tail Lakes Country Association partnered to ensure businesses and organizations have the necessary PPE as they reopen. A PPE store has been established and businesses are able to purchase online at ottertaillakescountry.com and pick up supplies at the Government Services Center, 505 W. Fir Ave. in Fergus Falls at a scheduled appointment.
“We were honored to partner with Otter Tail County to secure personal protective equipment for business in Otter Tail County. As businesses develop their preparedness plans having the opportunity to purchase PPE is essential. There has been an overwhelming response to this service.” Marie Noplos, marketing and membership director, Otter Tail Lakes Country Association.
The PPE store has gallon jugs of liquid hand sanitizer, small spray bottles, nitrile gloves in boxes of 100 and three-ply face masks in boxes of 50 sold at cost. Units of government and nonprofit organizations are eligible for free products. Those organizations can call Marie Noplos 218-770-8208 or email marketing@ottertailcountry.com to request a coupon code.
“The city of New York Mills placed an order for PPE through the county PPE store. It was user friendly and easy to use. We are thankful that we were able to get supplies through this source since supplies are on back order through most of our normal resources,” commented Julie Roberts, city clerk.
In addition to the PPE store the Otter Tail County Community Development Agency has been providing COVID-19 related business, workforce and housing resources including the new small business relief fund. For more information and additional resources to navigate the road ahead please contact Amy Baldwin at abaldwin@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-998-8050.
