Otter Tail County continues to innovate services with a new website application for property valuation and sales. The public can find how property is valued, and realtors, abstractors, attorneys, and surveyors will appreciate the regular real-time updates to the information.
Property value and sales information is now updated by the assessor’s office staff and directly uploaded to the CAMA website on a much more regular basis for the public to view online. In addition to the regular updates, the county’s GIS map is embedded into the website. Users will also find a new “sketch” feature which shows an exterior model of the building with dimensions. The public may access the information by simply clicking on “GIS Maps” on the county’s homepage at ottertailcounty.mn.us. Next, click the “G.I.S. web app” map and then hover over the area you would like to select. The valuation information will be found under CAMA and sales data.
“We are happy to be able to provide valuation and sales information to the public that is updated on a more regular basis while providing it in a more usable format,” said Kevin Scheidecker, deputy assessor. “The new website is going to allow us to provide better service to our customers.”
The valuation information has always been public information. The changes to how the data is presented are intended to increase efficiency within the county’s assessor’s office, share weekly updated information with users and improve the existing features for accessing public information. For questions, please call the department at 218-998-8010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.