Proposed changes may be coming with the T-21 ordinance adopted in 2018, that took effect in January 2019, that relates to enforcement in terms of selling tobacco products to minors under 21 and who is allowed to distribute various tobacco products.
Otter Tail was the first county in the state of Minnesota to enact the ordinance, so in 2018, the county commission essentially set their own guidelines.
According to Otter Tail County Assistant Public Health Director Kristi Wentworth, when the ordinance was adopted the county was on their own.
“The reason for the changes are to clarify the legal purchase age, adjust any out of date language from the original ordinance and clarify some of the language around penalties for compliance monitoring and really in the last few years because of vaping, there’s been expanded definitions of what are considered tobacco products. So we really just wanted to clean up and clarify the definitions of the various tobacco products,” said Wentworth.
Wentworth mentioned the outdated language included tobacco related devices as technology and different ways it is now used has changed so much since the original ordinance was passed.
The proposed changes to the ordinance directly address citations for non-compliance stating that, “Upon discovery of a suspected violation, the alleged violator shall be issued, either personally or by mail, a citation from Otter Tail County Public Health that sets forth the alleged violation and which shall inform the alleged violator of his or her right to be heard on the accusation. The person may either admit to the violation by paying the administrative fee or may request a hearing within 10 business days of receipt of the citation.”
In addition, the monetary penalties will also increase, making any person 21 years of age or older found to have violated this ordinance shall be subject to a fine of no less than $300 (up from $100) for the first offense, no less than $600 (up from $200) for the second offense within a 36 month period from the first violation, and no less than $1,000 (up from $400) for the third offense within the a 36 month period of the second violation, and $1,000 (up from $750) for each offense thereafter. Each violation and every day in which a violation occurs, shall constitute a separate violation over a 24 month period of time, states the text of the new proposed ordinance.
Other language includes the new ways that tobacco is consumed.
“When lobelia devices were created they were used for helping someone to stop smoking, but they were later used for vaping products. When people realized that they could put nicotine or tobacco in there, nicotine particularly and continued to smoke. Lobelia is a smokeable herb or type of nicotine replacement, to help reduce tobacco smoking,” said Wentworth.
Wentworth also stated that the proposed changes will go in front of county commissioners on Dec. 13 and if it’s approved by the commission, the revised ordinance would take effect in January of 2023.
For the full text of the proposed new ordinance go to: ottertailcountymn.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/BOC-Supporting-Docs-11-22-2022.pdf
The text starts on page 156.