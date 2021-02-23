Delegates of the Otter Tail County Republican Party elected new leadership at its annual convention on Saturday, Feb. 6. The convention was held online for members of the party across the county. Those elected will lead the county party for the next two years.
Ben Anderson from Maine Township was elected chair, Erik Vergiels from Fergus Falls as deputy chair, Tommy Merickel from Ottertail as vice chair, Emma Rasmusson from Fergus Falls as secretary, and Laura Merickel from Ottertail as treasurer. Outgoing chair Tami Barry from Hobart Township will serve as past chair.
Elected as regional leaders were Don Davenport from Clitherall Township, Donavan Rasmusson from Aurdal Township, and Eric Yancy from Perham.
The county party also elected new delegates and alternates to the State Central Committee of the Minnesota Republican Party. The committee provides guidance on the management and affairs of the state party. Elected as delegates were state Rep. Jordan Rasmusson from Fergus Falls, Ben Anderson, Erik Vergiels, and Tommy Merickel. Elected as alternates were Dennis Aksamit from Rothsay, Andy Bradrick from Pelican Rapids, Lois Josefson from Fergus Falls, Wally Cole from Fergus Falls, John Waller III from Pelican Rapids, Vance Bachmann from Corliss Township, Laura Merickel and Don Davenport.
“The Otter Tail County Republican Party has a strong team in place to lead our efforts forward during a pivotal time in our state and country,” said Ben Anderson. “We will work to strengthen our membership, increase engagement, and ensure the continued election of conservative candidates who will represent our citizens and communities well.”
“This past election cycle was successful with the reelections of state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen and Paul Utke and state Reps. Mary Franson and Steve Green, and the significant elections of Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach and state Rep. Jordan Rasmusson,” continued Anderson. “We appreciate all of them serving and the experience and leadership they bring to our communities.”
During the convention, outgoing Chair Tami Barry recognized Erik Vergiels as Volunteer of the Year for 2020. Vergiels served as a regional leader and was always willing to help, particularly in managing the Otter Tail County Republican Victory Center and volunteering countless hours for candidates.
Barry herself was recognized by Rep. Rasmusson for serving as Chair for the previous two years. “It takes a lot of time and energy to manage local party matters, and Tami’s service as Chair over the last two years is appreciated,” said Rasmusson.
The Otter Tail County Republican Party serves to maintain and advance government according to the Constitution of the United States and to promote the objectives of the Republican National Committee and the Minnesota Republican Party. It welcomes the participation of all citizens in the county who are concerned with the implementation of honest, effective, and responsive government. The party believes in equality of all as stated in the Declaration of Independence. It is committed to equal representation and opportunity for all and preservation of the rights of each individual. For more information, visit ottertailcountyrepublicans.com.
