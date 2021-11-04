The Center for Rural Policy and Development (CRPD) has welcomed two new at-large members to its board of directors, including Otter Tail Central resident Sarah Schake.
Schake has served the Otter Tail County Community Development Agency in a contracted role since September 2020. She provides project management and marketing services in the areas of housing, workforce, broadband, business resilience, tourism and resident recruitment. Her passion for communities and an interest in economic development brought her to west-central Minnesota.
CRPD is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit policy research organization dedicated to benefiting Minnesota by providing policymakers with unbiased information and evaluation of issues from a rural perspective. Recent research reports include a look at local communities embracing immigrants and refugees and the child care crisis in “Greater” Minnesota.
CRPD’s board members come from all over the state, representing a variety of interests. Thirteen are appointed by the governor and two are appointed by Minnesota House and Senate leadership; all members represent different aspects of rural Minnesota. Remaining members consist of five at-large positions chosen by board members themselves.
The board works closely with staff to help guide the direction of CRPD, to set research priorities, and to help make CRPD a presence in the rural policy community.
