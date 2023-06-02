Joy ride

A local resident on one of the Let's Go Fishing days on the lake. Volunteers are needed for this summer.

 Submitted

The Otter Tail County Chapter Let’s Go Fishing Leadership Committee has announced they will launch their first excursion for this year on Jun. 12. Let’s Go Fishing is a statewide program that enriches the lives of people age 55 and older through free fishing and pontoon excursions that strengthen communities, build relationships and create memories. The organization has Chapters throughout Minnesota. Dan Karst, Otter Tail County Let’s Go Fishing Chapter President said, “We are pleased to bring this outstanding program to our area. We could not do it without the dedication and commitment of our caring volunteers and many generous supporters. I can’t wait to get our first group of seniors out on the water this year.”



