The Otter Tail County Chapter Let’s Go Fishing Leadership Committee has announced they will launch their first excursion for this year on Jun. 12. Let’s Go Fishing is a statewide program that enriches the lives of people age 55 and older through free fishing and pontoon excursions that strengthen communities, build relationships and create memories. The organization has Chapters throughout Minnesota. Dan Karst, Otter Tail County Let’s Go Fishing Chapter President said, “We are pleased to bring this outstanding program to our area. We could not do it without the dedication and commitment of our caring volunteers and many generous supporters. I can’t wait to get our first group of seniors out on the water this year.”
OTC senior fishing chapter ready to set sail
- Submitted Let's Go Fishing
-
- Updated
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Marijuana legalized in Minnesota
-
Fergus male arrested following disturbance
-
Dancing with heart: Rise Dance Company provides more than just instruction
-
Public input: City council reviews forum process
-
Choosing recovery: Addiction court programs see success
-
Ecker update
-
On the offensive: Reports of dog flu in Minnesota
-
Remembering the Lyric Theater
-
From the Record -- May 23-29, 2023
-
Disappointed
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Marijuana legalized in Minnesota
-
Surprise find: Old check surfaces at Ben Franklin
-
Dancing with heart: Rise Dance Company provides more than just instruction
-
Fergus male arrested following disturbance
-
Welding is life
-
From the Record -- May 23-29, 2023
-
Ecker update
-
Public input: City council reviews forum process
-
A new recruit: Another K9 to join county sheriff's team
-
Hitting the ground running: Area bonding projects on track