OTC Sheriff's Office in search of escapee

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that received a court-ordered furlough to attend his mother's funeral.
According to deputies, Rafael Buenfil was given the furlough Monday to attend his mother's funeral in Fergus Falls and left the Otter Tail County Jail Tuesday at 3:51 p.m.
Buenfil was required back to the jail by 9 p.m. Tuesday, but did not return. Buenfil is now considered an escapee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.