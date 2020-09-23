You have permission to edit this article.
OTC Sheriff's Office in search of escapee

Rafael Buenfil

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that received a court-ordered furlough to attend his mother's funeral.

According to deputies, Rafael Buenfil was given the furlough Monday to attend his mother's funeral in Fergus Falls and left the Otter Tail County Jail Tuesday at 3:51 p.m.

Buenfil was required back to the jail by 9 p.m. Tuesday, but did not return. Buenfil is now considered an escapee.

