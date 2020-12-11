OTC Sheriff's Office Investigating 14-year-old's death

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old male at a rural Battle Lake residence.
The boy’s death is believed to be the result of an attack by the family dog, a Polish long hair shepherd.
The sheriff’s office responded to the call for service shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. The dog was extremely aggressive when deputies arrived on the scene and for reasons of public safety, as well as at the request of the dog’s owner, the animal was put down.
The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.
The name of the victim is expected to be released at 1 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.