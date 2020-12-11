OTC Sheriff's Office Investigating 14-year-old's death

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 14-year-old male at a rural Battle Lake residence.

The boy’s death is believed to be the result of an attack by the family dog, a Polish long hair shepherd.

The sheriff’s office responded to the call for service shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. The dog was extremely aggressive when deputies arrived on the scene and for reasons of public safety, as well as at the request of the dog’s owner, the animal was put down.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.

The name of the victim is expected to be released at 1 p.m. Friday.

 

