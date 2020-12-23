Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no travel advisory for Dec. 23.
Road conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day. High winds and blowing snow are causing drifting and white out conditions in spots. If you must travel be smart and use caution.
