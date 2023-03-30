RE-ELECTED

Tim Nanson was re-elected as treasurer for the Minnesota Republican Party 7th Congressional District. 

 Submitted

Entering his third term as treasurer of the Otter Tail County Republican Party, Tim Nanson was present along with others in the organization at the 7th Congressional District Republican Convention in Alexandria recently.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?