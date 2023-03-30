Entering his third term as treasurer of the Otter Tail County Republican Party, Tim Nanson was present along with others in the organization at the 7th Congressional District Republican Convention in Alexandria recently.
Nanson said that overall, it was a productive gathering.
“It was a really successful convention. We had a great turnout. We had a lot of people show up and show support for not only the things we’re trying to do for the area, but the Republican party as a whole. I couldn’t be happier with how it went,” said Nanson.
There was a large contingent present representing Otter Tail County.
“I think the biggest issue that was discussed — we did a recap of what happened last year during the election. What’s been going on and how the Republican party did and we did specifically in this congressional district. Also, we talked about what we need to do as a party statewide. What we need to support and the message we need to get out,” said Nanson.
Nanson also addressed how participants wanted to promote unity within the party.
“I don’t want to say there’s hard feelings, but there’s still the feeling that we want to stop going against each other and we need to start working together as a Republican party. Maybe we spent some effort and put some dollars in where we didn't have to,” explained Nanson.
Nanson is referring to Nathan Miller, a former write-in candidate for Senate District 9. He feels that more unity is the best way going forward and has the opinion that if that money directed towards Miller would have been spent in Senate District 4 for instance, where Rob Kupec (DFL) defeated Dan Bohmer(R) in the general election, it would have possibly made a difference in the outcome of that contest.
Chair Ben Anderson echoed Nanson’s sentiments.
“Thank you to the Otter Tail Republicans who attended and helped make the district convention a success. Through the involvement of our members, the Otter Tail County Republican Party continues to be a leader within the party, not only in Western Minnesota but across the entire state.”
Speakers and special guests at the two-day convention included U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Minnesota Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson, Minnesota House Republican Leader Lisa Demuth, Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann, Minnesota Republican Party Deputy Chairwoman Donna Bergstrom, Minnesota Republican Party National Committeewoman Barb Sutter, Minnesota Republican Party Political Director Andy Aplikowski, Republican Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz, Kendall & Sheila Qualls with TakeCharge Minnesota and Micah Olson with Center of the American Experiment. Sen. Jordan Rasmusson was among the Otter Tail County delegates.
For leadership assignments this year in the 7th Congressional District, Craig Bishop and Tiffany Lesmeister were re-elected as chair and deputy chair. Nanson was also re-elected as treasurer. Tim Miller, a former state representative from Prinsburg, was elected as the district’s representative to the Minnesota Republican Party’s Executive Committee.
“Congratulations to the new 7th Congressional District Republican Board, particularly Tim Nanson from Otter Tail County. We will partner with them to win races across the state and further grow the Republican Party in Western Minnesota,” said Anderson.
The convention itself was organized in part through the leadership of local Republicans. Laura Merickel, who served on both the Credentials Committee and Nominating Committee, Tommy Merickel was chair of the Constitution Committee and Tim and Ursula Nanson assisted with registration. Tommy Merickel was also recognized as an outgoing vice chair of the district board and for his efforts to lead fundraising for the district.