Although burning garbage in a burn barrel or stove has been illegal for more than four decades, up to 25% of rural residents still burn their own garbage. The Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department asks residents to finally put the burn barrel away, as the practice is a misdemeanor offense, garbage service is widely available and affordable, and there are clearly established negative health and environmental impacts from burning your own garbage.
Garbage has changed dramatically from what it once was. “There is a lot more plastic and chemicals in the garbage today” assistant solid waste director Zach Fjestad said. “All that plastic packaging is full of toxins.” Even a plain white piece of paper is now treated with chemicals and bleaching agents, and inks can include lead and other heavy metals.
Officials also know much more now about the hazards to human health and the environment. Health concerns range from watery eyes, coughing and respiratory illnesses like asthma and emphysema to more serious like nervous system, kidney and liver damage, as well as developmental and reproductive disorders. Even if someone burning garbage doesn’t show immediate effects, cancer causing dioxins in smoke settle on soil, water and crops and enter the food chain. Once there, dioxins can spread far away from their original source and build up in the food we eat.
In addition, burning your garbage outdoors increases wildlife health risks, contaminates air, soil and water and is the leading cause of wildfires in Minnesota.
Many may think that burning garbage is a way to save money, but it is clear that the costs to human health and the environment are simply too high to justify the dollars you might save. Garbage sent to the Perham Resource Recovery Facility (PRRF) is combusted in a high heat environment that destroys harmful compounds, and has state-of-the-art pollution control equipment– a backyard burn barrel or stove has a relatively low heat of combustion, and actually emits more dioxin than a facility like the PRRF does.
“Garbage collection is available throughout Otter Tail County, so everyone can dispose of their garbage in a responsible manner” says Fjestad. “As far as utilities go, garbage service is still one of the least expensive ones. Homeowners can also self-haul to any of Otter Tail County’s six transfer stations.”
For more information about the environmental impacts of burning garbage, what can be burned, a list of local garbage haulers and proper disposal of household waste, visit ottertailcountymn.us/solid-waste. To report illegal burning, please contact the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department at 218-998-8950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.