Cedar Walters of Fergus Falls has been working as a public information and education officer for the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department for the past few years. Her wealth of knowledge regarding what actually happens after tossing trash and recyclables into the bin is plentiful.
Q: How long have you been in the job?
A: Since May 2018
Q: What are your job duties?
A: My job has a wide variety of tasks which keep me on my toes! In a nutshell, I provide information to the public on waste disposal and waste reduction, reuse and recycling. I use a lot of different strategies to make sure accurate and relevant information is available to the public in multiple formats. This involves, but is not exclusive to, developing social media content and written content for web or press, radio and print advertising, and working on various waste reduction initiatives or events with community partners.
Q: What is your daily routine?
A: This really depends on the day, and no two days are exactly alike! Some days I spend a lot of time writing and updating information or scheduling social media content and advertising, other days I spend most of my time visiting classrooms or giving public presentations or workshops about waste and waste reduction. I also spend time writing grants and working collaboratively with other county staff.
Q: What is the most difficult part of your job?
A: Trying to figure out the best ways to get information to the residents of the county. We put out information in a variety of formats and places, but people will still always have questions about waste disposal and recycling!
Q: What is the most enjoyable part of your job?
A: I love educating people about waste and what happens to it after they recycle something or throw something away. Really, there is no “away,” and solid waste is an interesting and challenging field!
Q: What are your hobbies outside of work?
A: I enjoy hiking and camping, knitting, cooking, being with my family and some gardening, especially with native pollinator plantings.
