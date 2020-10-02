The Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department would like to remind residents that those dumping garbage at recycling sites or other locations not intended for waste disposal are committing a crime and misusing county resources. Additional surveillance will be installed at select recycling sites to identify and deter those illegally dumping.
These incidents can pose a danger to humans and wildlife and reflect negatively on our communities. Chemical substances in illegally dumped garbage can seep into groundwater, which is the source of drinking water for many rural residents. Furthermore, if one person dumps garbage inappropriately, others are more likely to do the same.
County services like recycling are supported by service fees paid by residents. Illegal dumping, while seeming free, only results in increased costs for all, as the cost of disposal has to be paid whether through proper disposal or from illegally dumped trash cleaned up by county employees.
“We have so many people in Otter Tail County that are making a positive impact and keeping recyclables out of the landfill. It’s discouraging when a select few ruin it for the majority that want to do a good job of recycling,” said Rena Simon, Otter Tail County Recycling manager.
Other counties in Minnesota have pulled recycling sites with frequent instances of illegal dumping or other issues. To ensure a recycling site stays in your community, do your part:
Recycle right, don’t wish cycle. The Otter Tail County Recycling Guide can be found by searching “Recycling Guide” on the Otter Tail County website.
Don’t leave piles of recycling outside of the bins. Our drivers make approximately 90 visits to recycling sites across Otter Tail County each week and are doing their best to keep up with increased amounts of recycling. View a schedule of when bins are serviced on the guide page on the Otter Tail County website.
Don’t leave garbage at recycling sites, and don’t put garbage in the recycling bins.
To find out about disposal options for all kinds of waste items visit ottertailcountymn.us/solid-waste or get the Waste Wizard app for your phone. To report illegal dumping, please contact the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department at 218-998-8950.
