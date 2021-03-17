The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting to discuss the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Master Plan. The county, with input from county residents and stakeholders, is working to develop a solid waste master plan.
The public is also invited to visit the project’s virtual engagement page to explore project details, complete the community survey and share thoughts about solid waste services. Take the community survey and visit the virtual engagement page at: otc-solid-waste-srfconsulting.hub.arcgis.com/.
Those who are available to attend the live virtual public meeting will have the opportunity to hear from and talk with the project team, learn about next steps, and provide feedback on the information presented during the live virtual meeting. All meeting materials, including a recording of the presentation and a link to the project survey, will be available on the project website after the meeting.
The virtual public meeting will be hosted on Zoom with an open house format allowing for discussion, questions and answers. County staff and the consultant team will share a short overview presentation, answer questions and discuss the plan with attendees. Input received from the public meeting will help guide the development of the solid waste master plan.
To join the virtual open house on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. use the Zoom event link on the virtual engagement page: otc-solid-waste-srfconsulting.hub.arcgis.com/.
To join the meeting by phone, dial the number below and enter the webinar ID and password as prompted. Dial: 301-715-8592 then enter webinar ID: 931-8422-1630 and password: 228536.
During the live Q&A portion of the meeting, the public will be able to ask or type questions to be answered by the project team following the presentation. To request meeting accommodations or share comments and questions, please contact Cedar Walters at 218-998-8914 or cwalters@co.ottertail.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.