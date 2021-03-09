The Otter Tail County Historical Society Coffee Klatch series continues on Friday, March 12, 11 a.m. with OTCHS curator of collections, Kathy Evavold.
Genealogical and local history research have been an important component of OTCHS programming since the museum opened in 1973. With the emergence of Ancestry and other mega family history sites, OTCHS has had to adjust in order to remain relevant. Evavold has helped OTCHS keep pace during a time when people expect immediate answers with the click of a button.
Evavold’s program can be seen live on zoom by going to the OTCHS webpage www.otchs.org, and click on the Coffee Klatch Zoom link.
