After a year off due to COVID the Otter Tail County Historical Society Courthouse Lunch/Band concert is back on Tuesday, July 13, noon on the front lawn of the historic Otter Tail County Courthouse.
Once again the Carlisle Band, Minnesota’s second oldest community band, will perform while the Carlisle/French 4-H serves a delicious homemade lunch. All proceeds from the lunch benefit the club.
That’s not all, 2021 is the 100th anniversary of the courthouse. To commemorate this auspicious occasion, starting at 1 p.m. tours will be conducted of the courthouse while county dignitaries serve free ice cream cones.
Let’s make George Myers proud by enjoying a midday slice of Americana with the courthouse lunch/band concert. Bring your own chair or blanket. For more information contact the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 218-736-6038 or check out our website www.otchs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.