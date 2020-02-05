The Otter Tail County Historical Society is partnering with the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club to commemorate the club’s 100th anniversary. On Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., OTCHS is opening a new exhibition Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club: 100 Years of Conservation.
The exhibit examines the club’s history and highlights important projects it has been involved with. It also explores the unique partnerships that exist between it and local, state and federal conservation organizations.
The club began when seven men and two women organized what they first called the Fergus Falls Fishing Club. Their primary goal was to cooperate with the local game warden to protect game fish in Otter Tail County. Soon they were raising and stocking game fish in area lakes, and raising and releasing waterfowl. From the beginning the club’s focus has been on fish and wildlife habitat restoration, protection and management.
Saturday’s opening is free for OTCHS members. Nonmember admission is $5 for ages 12-adult and $2 ages 4-11. At 12:30 Chris Schuelke will present “It Was This Big!: Tall Tales and Other Fishing Stories.”
For more information contact OTCHS at 218-736-6038 or find us on Facebook.
