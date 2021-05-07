Join architectural historian Rolf Anderson as he discusses his research that resulted in the expansion of the Fergus Falls State Hospital historic district to include the entire complex as well as the hospital cemetery Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
While the original National Register nomination from 1986 only included the original buildings, Rolf will discuss the various buildings that were constructed over the decades as the philosophy of institutional care evolved. He will also discuss the important role of noted landscape architect Horace Cleveland and his impact on both the hospital's grounds and buildings.
Time: May 12 at 7 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada).
Join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/81916143926.
Meeting ID: 819 1614 3926 .
One tap mobile
1-312-626-6799.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.