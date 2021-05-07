Join architectural historian Rolf Anderson as he discusses his research that resulted in the expansion of the Fergus Falls State Hospital historic district to include the entire complex as well as the hospital cemetery Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. 

While the original National Register nomination from 1986 only included the original buildings, Rolf will discuss the various buildings that were constructed over the decades as the philosophy of institutional care evolved. He will also discuss the important role of noted landscape architect Horace Cleveland and his impact on both the hospital's grounds and buildings.

Time: May 12 at 7 p.m. Central Time (U.S. and Canada).

Join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/81916143926. 

Meeting ID: 819 1614 3926 .

One tap mobile 

1-312-626-6799.

