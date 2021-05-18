Join Chris Schuelke from the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) for a live, in-person tour of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Friday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Located just east of Battle Lake on Minnesota Highway 210, Mt. Pleasant is the resting place of many Cutleries, the Mormon splinter group that established Clitherall in 1865. After breaking from the main Latter Day Saint body led by Brigham Young, Alpheus Cutler led a group of followers to the southwestern Iowa town of Manti. One day Cutler declared that through a vision, the group was to leave Iowa for Minnesota and start a settlement on a swath of land between two lakes. Since none of the Cutleries had been to Minnesota this was a daunting task and when Cutler died in June 1864, the group was left without their leader. Undaunted, they were determined to fulfill Cutler’s dream and in September 1864 began the quest north to Minnesota.
With over 1,000 lakes in Otter Tail County how did the Cutleries find their way to Clitherall? Their story is one of faith, hardship and perseverance that is a uniquely American story.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the bucolic setting of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and discover the story of Clitherall, Otter Tail County’s first permanent settlement. The cost of the tour is $6.
For more information contact the OTCHS at 218-736-6038 or check out our web site www.otchs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.