The Otter Tail County Historical Society’s community walking tour series is in full swing as it visits historic downtown New York Mills on Friday, June 11, 5 p.m.
When Otter Tail County commissioners held their first meeting in Clitherall on Sept. 13, 1868, there was no New York Mills. It was a dense forest of white pine, red and white oak, tamarack and ash.The abundance of timber resulted in the formation of the New York Mills Company headquartered in Olean, New York, to build a lumber mill. Materials to construct the mill arrived by railcar in 1872. It was constructed in the area that is now Central Park. It was not until 1882 that the company had the property surrounding the mill platted and laid out into lots and blocks. The plat was recorded in 1883 under the name New York Mills.
From saunas and cucumbers to county division and communists, visitors don’t want to miss hearing about New York Mills unique history. Join us on Friday, June 11, for a pre-Think Off stroll around New York Mills.
Admission for the tour is $6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.