Phase 2 of the Fergus Falls municipal lighting replacement project is tentatively set to begin May 1 with Otter Tail Power crews installing aluminum alloy standards and improved LED lights.
The current lights use 68,300 watts while the new lights will use 25,612 watts.
Otter Tail Power operations manager Nate Kunde put the ball in play Tuesday night by proposing the Fergus Falls City Council approve Phase 2 which it did.
“Ideally we hope to have it wrapped up by mid-November but there are a lot of variables that come into play there too,” Kunde said.
Otter Tail Power will undertake aluminum alloy installation work on Cavour Avenue, on Washington Avenue, from Sherman to Sheridan streets, on Vernon Avenue, from Whitford Street to the Dairy Queen at 719 E. Vernon Ave., and on the Pebble Lake Road from the Dairy Queen to Highway 210.
Decorative lighting work recommended for 2021 includes South Union Avenue, from Lincoln Avenue to the Otter Tail Valley railroad line; on Court, Mill and Cascade streets from Cavour Avenue to Lincoln Avenue and on Vernon Avenue between Mill and Whitford streets.
Whatever decorative lighting work that cannot be completed in 2021 is expected to be forwarded to a Phase 3 project in 2022.
Kunde also provided council with an overview of the 2020 project which saw 92 aluminum alloy poles and 37 wood poles installed. Otter Tail Power’s work covered Lincoln Avenue and its frontage roads, North Union Avenue, Union Avenue south of the Otter Tail Valley railroad line, Frontier Drive, Tower Road and College Drive.
