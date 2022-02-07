Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Otter B. Fresh, a sanitizing and deodorizing start-up, is open for business! Owner, Tom Rufer’s mobile sanitary system uses ozone technology to disinfect, deodorize and sanitize anything from sports and tactical gear to pet beds and footwear. Otter B. Fresh can also deodorize and sanitize spaces like vehicles, offices, homes, locker rooms and more. Roomful of smelly winter gear? Pet beds or dog blankets? Rufer can also come to your location and get the stink out. Calling or texting 218-505-OTTR (6887) is the best way to schedule an appointment, or Rufer can be found at an area hockey tournament.
Rufer is a lifelong Fergus Falls resident with active athletes in the house. After researching sanitizing solutions, he learned this particular system was used by sports teams like the Minnesota Wild, the Minnesota Vikings and over 50 other collegiate and sports teams. His Sani Sport machine is also trusted by the U.S. Armed Services, U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement tactical teams across the country. This system is 3,600 times stronger than bleach in eliminating pathogens and is 99.99% effective in killing COVID-19, MRSA, staph and other pathogens in one 20 minute cycle.
Rufer said, “I am a firm believer in buying local to support our community and to keep it thriving. Part of my mission with Otter B. Fresh is to invest back into Fergus Falls and the surrounding area through sponsorship of youth programs and activities and other charitable giving. As one part of this mission, Otter B. Fresh will deodorize and sanitize the duty gear of our area law enforcement at no charge.”
Parents, school districts, sports clubs and deer hunters, as well as police and fire departments, just to name a few, can all benefit from this professional and effective sanitizing and deodorizing system. Pricing, drop-off information and mobile appointments are available at otterbfresh.com.
As an early-stage entrepreneur, Rufer worked with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More information is available at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Some of the most successful start-ups have been established out of necessity. This is a prime example of how innovative thinking and problem solving can leave positive and lasting impacts on a community.”
Contact and booking information is available at Otter B. Fresh's Facebook page @otterbfresh or www.facebook.com/otterbfresh.