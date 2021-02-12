National Dental Health Month extends through the month of February and is dedicated to teaching children and their caregivers the importance of good dental health.
Locally, Otter Risers Kiwanis Club and Apple Tree Dental are teaming up for the cause.
“We are presenting (Apple Tree Dental) with 100 little packages of dental floss, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for kids,” shared Kiwanis member VJ Block. Apple Tree will use the supplies to teach children how to use the items and why it is important to do so.
The Otter Risers Kiwanis Club learned of the need for dental health education after a speaker presented to their club. Children are a top priority of the Kiwanis, so putting the packages together for children was a logical decision for the group. Supplies were purchased with support from the United Way and assembled by the club.
The American Dental Association has a number of resources and printable activity sheets available on their website this month in honor of National Dental Health Month: ada.org/en/public-programs/national-childrens-dental-health-month.
