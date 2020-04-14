With the COVID-19 crisis, the Otter Risers Kiwanis Club had to regroup their fundraiser delivery day and come up with a new plan of action.
Originally, the club was set to deliver fertilizer, coffee and hot chocolate April 4, but to follow the governor’s order, they needed to reschedule and moved the date to this Saturday, April 18.
A plan was put into place to make sure social distancing and safety was key, so you can expect your product to be delivered right to your door in a safe and healthy manner.
The proceeds from this fundraiser help support youth groups in Fergus Falls and Underwood communities.
If anyone has any questions please contact any Otter Risers Kiwanis member you know or Jackie Hendrickson, whose information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
