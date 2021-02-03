Stacey Herbel and the Otter Risers Kiwanis are rolling out their 46th annual Fertilizer and Coffee Sale.
The annual event has been a popular one according to Herbel, the club’s vice president who is gamefully taking her turn this year serving as chairperson, despite only being a member of the group for a short time.
“This is our one fundraiser we do a year,” Herbel said. “We do lawn fertilizer and coffee because you know they go together.”
The Otter Risers are a hands on group when it comes to following through on a sale. They pick up the fertilizer products they sell up at prearranged sites and deliver them right to their customers. The fertilizers are delivered to Stor-n-Lock and Cullen’s-Fergus Home and Hardware.
Herbel said the delivery date for fertilizer is the last Saturday of March.
“We try to do it before Easter,” said Herbel, noting that Easter falls on April 8 this year.
The Otter Risers sell five different lawn fertilizers in bags weighing between 18 and 20 pounds and ranging in price from $14 to $19 a bag.
Nature’s Meadow Soil proved to be a very popular item.
“It used to be called ‘Super Soil’ and we sell it to a lot of people who do a lot of gardening,” Herbel said.
Nature’s Meadow Soil is 35% organic, pesticide free and enhances nutrient absorption.
Herbel said another big seller last year was a fertilizer type called “Spring” which is a 27-0-8 crabgrass control preemergent product.
The other fertilizer types are “Early Summer” - a 25-0-8 weed and feed, a 24-0-10 l time-release lawn fertilizer and a 10-10-10 garden fertilizer.
The Otter Risers have found that the average size residential yard will take two bags of fertilizer per application. Each bag covers approximately 4,000 to 5,000 square feet.
Once the fertilization is done a customer can sit down to a cup of Stumbeano’s Coffee. The five types include “Heavy Meadow Dark Roast,” “Workhorse Medium Roast,” “Jamaican Me Crazy,” “Sunrise Medium Blend Decaf” and “Otter Risers Medium Blend.” The coffees are sold ground or whole bean and are all priced at $15.
Herbel said the newest coffee products are their K-Cup flavors which include Columbian, Columbian decaf, breakfast blend and Sumatra. A box of 24 cups goes for $20.
The Otter Risers also offer a half-pound bag of hot chocolate mix for $10.
All purchases and donations to the 2020 fund drive benefitted youth organizations in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area.
To reach Herbel call 218-998-7912.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.