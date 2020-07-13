After a violent EF4 tornado swept through Otter Tail County residents are pulling together in the aftermath. Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office continues to patrol the area and Fergus Falls Public Works crews continue to clean up debris from the right of ways while the assessor’s office and Emergency Management departments have completed a damage and impact assessment and will be sharing a report with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM). The National Weather Service (NWS) has also been on the scene to conduct a formal damage survey for their impact report.
According to the damage assessment report, two homes and a repair business’s shop were destroyed, while six other homes and buildings suffered minor to little damage. Damage and response cost estimates are ongoing; the county would need to have more than $110,00 in damages to public infrastructure to qualify for a state disaster declaration.
Patrick Waletzko, Emergency Management director, has been in continuous contact with local, regional and state partners, and officials from HSEM were on site Thursday to assist the county in getting the formal recovery process underway. Residents are encouraged to contact Waletzko at 218-998-8067 if they believe they were missed during the damage assessment or help is needed to clean up or other services. The Red Cross has also been partnering with the county and will provide support for residents as requested.
The NWS toured the area Wednesday evening and again Thursday to determine the strength of the tornadoes and to identify the full extent of damage and debris. Crews were also able to use video and drones to determine the tornado’s path and intensity. Video also confirmed the existence of a single tornado, where two were initially reported and was categorized by the NWS Friday morning as an EF4. According to the NWS, peak winds were 170 miles per hour with a path of 9 miles and a maximum width of 650 yards. The initial touchdown occurred 6.5 miles west of Ashby in Grant County and moved northeast until it lifted 5 miles east of Dalton in Otter Tail County, impacting St. Olaf and Tumuli townships.
County Commissioner John Lindquist, who lives on a farmstead near Dalton witnessed the tornado as it ripped through the area, “Responding to this emergency was a team effort. We want to thank the sheriff’s office, all of the fire, EMS and volunteers that quickly jumped into action.”
Lindquist and other county staff visited families and properties to check on their well-being and offer county support. “We are neighbors. We are a tight-knit community where everyone helps each other,” said Lindquist. Otter Tail County sends its deepest sympathy and support to the families and communities impacted by this tragedy.
