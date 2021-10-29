In a press release to the Daily Journal, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners invited local long-term health care leaders to share their impact stories at their recent meeting. The invitation was in response to a letter the board received from health care administrators seeking advocacy at the state level on their behalf.
Administrators shared similar stories of facing staff shortages, suspending local hospice services, turning away requests for admissions and facing challenges in using solutions posed by the state agencies. The board resolved to work with state legislators and agencies to find short- and long-term solutions to this workforce crisis.
“We are here to support you to move forward. We want to be proactive,” Lee Rogness, Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners chair said to the group. “We will continue to support our health care partners and reach out to the state to recognize this crisis.”
Nursing homes county wide have had to turn away as many as 15 potential admissions each week for the past two weeks. The administrators pointed out this is a systemic crisis and a growing number of seniors cannot receive the long-term care they need when they need it. According to the Long-Term Care Imperative 70% of nursing homes in Minnesota are limiting admissions due to workforce shortages.
Long-term care administrators have tried to supplement the workforce shortage with use of state staffing assistance and other strategies, but these have proven costly and ineffective. Currently, there are over 23,000 direct care positions open in the state and each long-term care facility in the county is substantially understaffed. “When we can’t take in our own people in our communities — it is a crisis,” said John Zwiers, CEO/administrator of LB Homes in Fergus Falls. “Support is needed so that we can continue to take admissions and continue to provide safe, quality care when and where our seniors need it.”
In response to this local crisis the board is sending a letter to policymakers asking for action. In addition, Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health director and John Zwiers testified on the Senate committee Oct. 27, regarding this crisis. “We need help,” testified Lien. “We need swift and immediate advocacy. We are a rural county with an increasing aging population. That impacts our local care needs and the infrastructure to support those needs.”
