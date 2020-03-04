The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners made the decision Tuesday to introduce a 15-minute open forum into future meetings.

“It’s pretty straightforward,” Nick Leonard, deputy administrator and communications and external relations director said. “This is a way for the citizens to voice their concerns.”

Those wishing to address the board on county business can contact board secretary, Tara Bakken online by using the county website or by calling her at 218-998-8051.

The board usually meets at the Government Services Center in Fergus Falls but it also travels to other Otter Tail County locations. The upcoming March 17 meeting of the board will be held at Perham City Hall at 5 p.m. The next meeting in Fergus Falls will be March 24.

The idea of offering an open forum was introduced to the board by county administrator, Nicole Hansen at the Feb. 25 meeting.

 

Otter Tail County

 Open Forum Policy

• The open forum is an opportunity to address the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners regarding a county business item.

• Anyone wishing to address the board on issues may submit a request through the Otter Tail County website. Submissions must be made by noon on the Monday prior to the board’s regular meeting. The request must include the participant’s name, address and a brief detailed statement of the comment or issue to be addressed.

• The open forum will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. the day of the scheduled meeting. Requests to participate in the open forum will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The chair may limit the number of individual presentations on any issue to accommodate time set aside for the open forum session.

• When addressing the board, the speaker must stand at the podium and direct comments to the board, beginning by stating their name. 

• Speakers will have a maximum of three minutes to address the board. 

• Open forum comments may be limited if they become redundant, repetitive, irrelevant, argumentative, disrespectful, disparaging, harassing, abusive, discriminatory, or do not relate to official county business. Participants shall conduct themselves in a professional, courteous manner and refrain from the use of profanity. 

• Campaign-type presentations are not allowed. 

• County board members will not engage in dialogue with speakers and may refer the issue to staff if necessary.

• Materials or handouts submitted are public information.

