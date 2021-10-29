The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners held their most recent meeting Tuesday. Convening at the Government Services Center in Fergus Falls, the commissioners heard from several people on a wide swath of items on the agenda. Here are a few of the highlights.
Nick Leonard, deputy county administrator, discussed the ongoing process of the Phelps Mill foundation repair. Originally, the bidding for the repair was expected to be rewarded at the beginning of November but Leonard requested that the bid deadline be moved back to the middle of the month, allowing more time for contractors to get in on a bid. The board approved this motion and also approved a special meeting to award the bid with construction expected to begin in early December. The special meeting has been scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 30.
Amy Baldwin, Community Development director, discussed a tax abatement that was requested within the city of Vergas, pertaining to the redevelopment of Goodman’s on Main Street. A public hearing was briefly held and a local Vergas citizen was in support of the abatement, stating that it would be a boon to the city itself. Commissioner Wayne Johnson agreed, “This is absolutely a great thing, for the city of Vergas and the area.”
The board unanimously approved authority to put in place the asked abatement.
A collection of human resource workers presented their yearly permanency and adoption report to the board and the board announced that November would be recognized as “Adoption Month” in Otter Tail County. The next scheduled commissioners meeting is set to be held on Nov. 9 at 8:30 a.m.
