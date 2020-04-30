The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution proclaiming May as Foster Care Month. Now is an opportune time to consider becoming a foster parent. An increasing number of children are entering foster care each year. Otter Tail County needs additional quality foster homes for children.
Foster parents provide a temporary home for children when they cannot remain in their own home. Care is given until their own parents can resume this responsibility or until a permanent plan is made with a relative or adoptive parent. Foster parents need to be caring and stable, as they will be helping children through a difficult time in their lives. Foster parents must be able to provide for their own family’s financial needs, be good listeners, flexible, have a good sense of humor and work well with others in a team effort. Foster parents receive a financial reimbursement to care for the needs of children.
Children in foster care need stable, loving care until they can either safely reunite with their families or establish other lifelong relationships with a nurturing adult/family. Foster parents play an essential role in children’s lives and can provide structure, stability, and nurturing. Please contact Jody Dahlen at 218-998-8191 with any questions related to foster care or to start the process. More information can be found at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/foster-care-adoption/
