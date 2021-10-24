In a release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Mothers Against Drunk Driving — Minnesota (MADD) held its statewide recognition awards event Tuesday, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. MADD presents these awards to “honor and thank all of you for your dedicated services to Minnesota and your communities and for your partnership with MADD’s mission to end drunk driving and drugged driving.” County employees Hallie Metcalf and Deputy Allen Mekash earned awards at the event. Jenna Kavanagh, an Otter Tail County DWI Court graduate, was named Offender Speaker of the Year.
Hallie Metcalf, Otter Tail County DWI Court probation officer, received the Judiciary Award: Probation Officer of the Year. She has served on the specialty treatment court for 13 years. Earlier this month the Otter Tail County DWI Court team earned the 2021 “Excellence in Corrections Award” by the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers.
”I am humbled by this recognition from an organization with an honorable mission,” said Metcalf. “This work is challenging, yet seeing clients begin to succeed and dramatically change their lives is rewarding and saves lives.”
Michael Schommer, Otter Tail County probation director, remarked, “Agent Metcalf blends client support and accountability to effectively guide them through the behavior change process. She meets clients where they are at, focusing on increasing protective factors while addressing addiction. Countless lives have been transformed, and thus countless lives saved, through her compassionate approach. Agent Metcalf is well-deserving of this recognition. We are fortunate to have her working for all of us in creating a safer Otter Tail County.”
The Outstanding Service Award: Outstanding Service to Greater Minnesota was awarded Mekash. He also received a bronze pin as a DUI Enforcer Award. Mekash is a three-time Minnesota Department of Public Safety DWI All-Star honored for his work and dedication to impaired driving enforcement.
“Deputy Allen Mekash continues to make the roads of Otter Tail County safer due to his dedication to traffic enforcement and taking impaired drivers off the road,” said Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons. “Thank you for your continued work protecting Otter Tail County and those on our roadways.”
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone