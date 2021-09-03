7:53 p.m.: Law enforcement has announced that the suspect put their hands up and "code four," which means all clear. 

7:40 p.m.: Law enforcement has identified suspects who they have believe have handguns, long guns and an AK-47 machine gun in their possession near County Highway 35 and Interstate 94.  

7:12 p.m.: An alert was issued advising Otter Tail County residents to remain indoors due to an unsafe situation in the area.

No further information is available at this time. 

Updates will be made as they become available. 

