Under the authority of the emergency declaration issued by the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners on March 17, 2020, and through consultation with Otter Tail County Public Health and Emergency Management, Otter Tail County will be limiting access to all public buildings effective immediately and until further notice. Exterior doors will be locked at all county facilities. Solid waste will continue essential operations. The courthouse will be open only for persons that have essential business with the court. Anyone visiting the courthouse must identify the purpose of their visit and will go through a screening process.
While the buildings will be closed to the public, services and operation hours will continue to be provided to the citizens through phone, email and by appointment if deemed necessary by the department. Otter Tail County offers many online services. Citizens are encouraged to explore these options and utilize them whenever possible. Citizens should call prior to visiting any county facility to ensure department/staff availability. A listing of department/agency contacts is available online and will be posted at each door.
In implementing these measures, Otter Tail County will be following guidelines presented by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Executive Order of Governor Tim Walz and recommendations of President Donald Trump on social distancing. Providing for the well-being and limiting exposure to our employees and the general public is of the utmost importance to the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
Due to the fluidity of information regarding COVID-19 it is anticipated that further updates will be provided. The Otter Tail County website (ottertailcountymn.us/) will be updated and can be utilized by the public for new announcements, press releases, preparedness recommendations, along with local closure information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.