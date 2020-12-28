Otter Tail County has prepared a master plan for Phelps Mill County Park and needs the public’s input. The county is looking for your thoughts on the proposed master plan. Provide input via the park survey: surveymonkey.com/r/PhelpsMillMasterPlan.
Phelps Mill County Park is a 55-acre park located on the Otter Tail River. Otter Tail County has purchased an additional 70 acres and the Phelps Store to expand the existing park. Previous engagement helped prioritize stakeholder goals for the park. This round, we’re looking for the public to provide feedback on the recommended alternative for the Phelps Mill County Park Master Plan.
For more information contact: Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County, nleonard@co.ottertail.mn.us
