Input on a park

Otter Tail County is looking for input from the community on the Phelps Mill County Park master plan. To provide input visit surveymonkey.com/r/PhelpsMillMasterPlan.

Phelps Mill County Park is a 55-acre park located on the Otter Tail River. Otter Tail County has purchased an additional 70 acres and the Phelps Store to expand the existing park. Previous engagement helped prioritize stakeholder goals for the park. This round, we’re looking for the public to provide feedback on the recommended alternative for the Phelps Mill County Park Master Plan.

For more information contact: Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County, nleonard@co.ottertail.mn.us

