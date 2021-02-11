The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday that Seventh District Judge Kevin Miller has agreed to secure $100,000 of the roughly $1 million needed to repair the County Highway 41 bridge on Star Lake.
The wooden bridge was heavily damaged by fire on Sept. 6, 2020. Ryan Curtis Johnson was arrested for the crime and has been detained in the Otter Tail County Jail. He is facing three felony charges in connection with the fire, including possession of ammunition/any firearm, second-degree arson and possession/making/transporting an explosive device.
Johnson is scheduled for a pretrial Feb. 17 in Seventh District Court before Miller but Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien was skeptical about being able to proceed.
“I know I am still waiting for BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) results so unfortunately I don’t know if we can proceed or not,” Eldien said. “At this point we will have to see if we can either get a resolution or something else. The defense will have to decide.”
Representing the defendant is attorney Anthony Bussa of Fergus Falls.
Eldien informed the board of commissioners that the six-figure amount, that was derived from the sale of a lake cabin owned by the defendant, is being held in escrow. Eldien said Thursday the county’s legal right to claim the funds is dependent upon the outcome of the case.
“We’ve had a couple of different hearings on it and the judge just issued an order the other day, an order that allowed us to hold the funds until the disposition of the case,” Eldien said. “Right now it is just being held and then it is something that could go toward the county for restitution should he be convicted.”
Otter Tail County engineer Chuck Grotte said Thursday that his department would like to proceed with replacing the bridge with a concrete structure in 2021. It was shored up last fall after the fire but it does have a load restriction. Grotte said that even though the bridge is wood with an asphalt road surface, it was not scheduled for replacement.
According to court records, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible arson fire on the Star Lake bridge on County Highway 41 at 12:10 a.m. Sept. 6.
An Otter Tail County deputy and the Dent Fire Department answered the call and found extensive damage to a bridge. They also located 20- and 30-pound cylinders of propane under the bridge and one cylinder floating in the water which had exploded.
When an Otter Tail County detective arrived on the scene he was approached by several people that lived in the area. One of them indicated he had found a matchbook lying on the roadway just north of the bridge. The detective secured the matchbook as evidence.
Law enforcement was informed that Johnson, who lived near the bridge, had been acting erratically. Other witnesses questioned by law enforcement said they had earlier found three gasoline cans on the bridge. These were also taken into evidence. Johnson was linked to the fire by a witness who confirmed the defendant had made comments about blowing up the bridge near his house. The witness also said that Johnson had been driving erratically and was upset about his dog being killed.
The maximum penalty for ammunition/firearm possession is a sentence of not more than 15 years and a fine not to exceed $30,000. The arson charge and the explosive charge both carried carries a penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.
